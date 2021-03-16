Maya reveals what she thinks when people create scandals about her

Actress Maya Ali recently appeared on a talkshow where she talked about the scandals that have been created about her in the showbiz industry.

Maya Ali mentioned, “People created a lot of scandals of mine with Osman Khalid Butt when I was working with him previously and now with Sheheryar Munawar.”

“I just want to say that it means that I’m a really good actress. I develop a great chemistry with whoever I work with, that the audience considers us as a real couple. That’s all, there’s nothing true,” she added.