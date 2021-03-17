Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 17 March 2021 is being sold for Rs. 87000 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 101500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 17 March 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 101500 Rs. 93041 Rs. 88813 Rs. 76125 per 10 Gram Rs. 87000 Rs. 79749 Rs. 76125 Rs. 65250 per Gram Gold Rs. 8700 Rs. 7975 Rs. 7613 Rs. 6525

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.