Man with three sons booked for torturing mentally challenged boy

A case has been registered on Tuesday against a man and his three sons in Dahranwala after a video went viral in which the men tie up a mentally challenged youth and drag him in streets.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a labourer from Chak 133 Daharanwala named Shahbaz. In the FIR, he alleged that his mentally challenged brother Shahid was being harassed for some days by Muhammad Arshad and his sons Ateeq, Waseem and Toseef. He alleged that on March 10, they took Shahid from their home, tied him up with ropes, dragged him in the streets and tortured him with sticks.

Police sources said the mentally challenged youth often took stones, knife and other things and followed people and attacked them. The police sources claimed that some people retaliate and attack him.

PRO to DPO said that the family of the mentally challenged man had not complained to the local police over the matter. However, he said that after the video surfaced, Bahawalnagar DPO took notice and the local police contacted the family and a case was registered.