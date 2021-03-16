ISPR releases Pakistan Day song starring Ali Zafar and Aima Baig

Ali Zafar and Aima Baig star in the Pakistan military’s most recent song, Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil. The melody has been delivered to honor the moving toward Pakistan Day.

The music video, uploaded on the ISPR’s true YouTube page, starts with the motivating expressions of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as he addressed to the country not long after autonomy, saying, we have rendered great sacrifices to achieve Pakistan”. This is complemented with archival footage displaying the struggle of independence, and the horrors of the biggest mass migration in human history.

The two artists are wearing green for the music video — Zafar wears a white kurta with a light green petticoat, while Baig wears green shalwar kameez.

The video additionally gives proper respect to forefront wellbeing workers and Ali Sadpara, the mountain dweller who disappeared while mounting the K2.

Baig was likewise one of the singers of PSL anthem Groove Mera, which was met with mixed reactions. Some people loved the song while others weren’t too keen on it.