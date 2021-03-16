At the police station, Adnan and Ayesha hurled charges at each other.

It was an unusual specter at a busy market street in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. A couple fought firing punches at one another in full public view before the police intervened. A video of fight has gone viral on social media. It shows the couple fighting after the wife ‘caught’ the man with another woman in a shopping complex.

The incident took place at Meerut’s central Market. It is alleged that a msn identified as Adnan was in the market with another woman when his wife, Ayesha caught them together. A fight ensued as a crowd of spectators gathered around before the police reached the spot and took the couple station.

At the police station, Adnan and Ayesha hurled charges at each other. Speaking to India Today, Ayesha said she married Adnan in February 2020, but differences cropped up between then soon after. Adnan ‘left’ Ayesha at her house. But today when she got to know that Adnan was in the market with another woman.

Ayesha followed them and saw that Adnan was in the showroom with another woman. After Adnan took too long, Ayesha asked him to come outside. The fight began immediately after that. They started beating each other in the middle of the road.

Ayesha alleged that Adnan has assaulted her in the past. Adnan said he had divorced Ayesha, who countered him challenging him to show divorce papers. Ayesha said she wanted to send Adnan jail. She claimed that Adnan wanted to divorce her illegally, and that she has not yet singed the divorce papers.

On the other hands Adnan said the divorce case was still going on. Adnan alleged that Ayesha has threatened to kill him. When he was in the market with one of his woman-friends, Ayesha came with some people and started abusing and beating him.

The police said there was a dispute between Ayesha and Adnan over some issues. Police said the divorce process was underway but was yet to be cleared by a ‘court’. “Adnan was walking with a female friend, which his wife didn’t like, and expressed displeasure. They started fighting in the market over which necessary legal action is being taken”, said the police.