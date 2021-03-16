SC rejects PTI request to suspend NA-75 re-polling





ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rescheduled the NA-75 Daska by-elections to April 10 instead of March 18 in order to make the administrative matters foolproof and ensure transparency.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial was hearing the PTI appeal against the ECP’s ruling on the Daska by-election.

The ECP had last month voided the by-election held in NA-75 on February 19 ,which was marred by deadly clashes between workers of the ruling PTI and PML-N, the mysterious disappearance of around 20 presiding officers and suspected tampering with results and ordered re-polling in the entire constituency.

“The Supreme Court respects the ECP,” observed the judge, adding that the bench now only has to decide whether polling ought to be held in the complete constituency or the 20 polling stations of NA-75 that were mired in controversy.