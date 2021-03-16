Pakistan Railways plans to convert all level crossings on ML-I into flyovers, underpasses

Pakistan Railways (PR) is planning to convert all the level crossings from Karachi to Peshawar, Main Line-I (ML-I) into flyovers and underpasses to control the accidents caused by trains and to save lives.

PR has total 510 level crossings from Karachi Cantonment to Rawalpindi Stations, including 398 manned and 112 un-manned, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The level crossing would be converted during the up-gradation of ML-I under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project for which the PC-I was with the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval, he added.

At present as many as 105 overhead, flyover bridges and 35 underpasses of Pakistan Railways were constructed by various departments over the track. The level crossings were allowed by Pakistan Railways on the request of District Administration therefore, the Provincial Government was responsible to construct flyovers and underpasses on level crossings, said the official.

To a question, he answered that Pakistan Railways has provided foot over bridges at Kot Laloo and Padidan Railway Stations however, the manned level crossings also exist at Kot Laloo. He further said, it is also a fact that pedestrians often cross railway track by tress-passing instead of using foot over bridge which can be a reason for accidents.

Rail fencing and other safety measure have been adopted to secure these tress-passing sites in order to avoid incidents and ensure the safety of human lives, added the official.

Furthermore, he said the case for provision of Flyover Bridge for road traffic at Kot Laloo level crossing was under process with the provincial government.