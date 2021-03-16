Honours for Nasir Irshad and Asad Zia in Samson Memorial Golf

LAHORE: The Samson Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course over two days and the final round was held here on Monday. The tournament was endorsed and supported by Salman Zia of SA Gardens and organised by his father Rashid Masih. Samson was a highly respected and admired caddie who died in a tragic road accident while coming to Gymkhana Club to perform his duties as a caddie. The tournament was open to veterans, senior amateurs, women and accomplished amateur players. A total of 92 ardent enthusiasts engaged in the encounter and included classy amateur players like Reza Saeed, Danish Javed, Ghulam Haider, Amir Chaudhary, Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Ali Nadim and Dr Jawad Sajid, the chairman of Lahore Gymkhana. In the event for women, Ana James Gill, who plays to a handicap of nine, emerged as the winner with a gross score of 82. The runner-up was Zeb un Nisa and third gross was won by Sameea Javed Ali. The net category honours went to Tehmina Ahmed who came up with a commendable score of net 72. Shahzadi Gulfam also played well enough to win the second net while Uzma Khurshid secured the third net.

In the race for honours amongst amateurs, at least ten of the contestants came up with scores that were praise worthy and notable. And the ultimate gross section winner was Nasir Irshad of Lahore Gymkhana who showed exemplary control over his shot making and compiled a gross score of 74. Throughout the 18 holes, Nasir executed perfect and powerful tee shots on the par fours and par fives and not once did he stray from the fairways. This kind of mastery made the struggle difficult for his adversaries and what made this win memorable for Nasir was that he succeeded in prevailing over a polished and proficient player like young Salman Jehangir. No doubt, Salman displayed capable all round game but missed putts on two holes which relegated him to the runner-up position. His gross score was 77 and one stroke behind him was the experience enriched Mohsen Zafar. The amateurs who played well in the net section and earned honours were Asad Zia, first net with a score of net 66, followed by Agha Haider, net 69 and Taimur Amjad, also net 69. At the conclusion of the tournament, Dr Jawad Sajid, Chairman of Lahore Gymkhana, and Salman Zia of SA Gardens, the sponsor, awarded prizes to the winners.

Other results:

Senior Amateurs: Asad Khanf(first gross), Mian Javed Ali (second gross), Khawaja Imran Zubair (third gross).

Net section: Abdul Nafay (first net), Tanvir Najm Butt (second net), Zia Maqbool (third net).

Veterans: Javed A.Khan (first gross), Mian Anwer Sadiq (second gross), Akhter Hayat (third gross).

Net: Muhammad Azam Khan (first net), ZI Ahmed (second net)D r Amir Ali (third net).