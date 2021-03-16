India, England eye series lead as turning pitch awaits contestants

AHMEDABAD: The third installment of one of white-ball cricket’s most compelling rivalries resumes on Tuesday (today). England, laggards in T20Is for long despite having a World Cup crown, have torn down templates and laid down the marker in the Eoin Morgan era. India, winners of the inaugural edition, have only now realised the need to go back to the very formula that brought them success in South Africa all those years ago: youngsters. While this isn’t to say there is no place for experienced players, the presence of fresher legs, dynamic players coming in with rich IPL experience and without the fear of failure seems to have given this side a new perspective, a refreshing change from the recent past. It is something England, who many including Virat Kohli believe are favourites for the T20 World Cup in October-November, simply can’t look past.

The story of England’s tour, beyond their Chennai heroics, has been one of disappointment. Their rest and rotation policy has come in for sharp focus from the outside, even if they may be clear of their priorities from within. All said and done, they have a settled squad, and a combination that can tear down any opponent on a day. Jos Buttler. Jason Roy. Dawid Malan. Morgan. Ben Stokes. Moeen Ali. Jonny Bairstow. These are all blockbuster cricketers, who will all be up against each other on this very ground in a month’s time. For now though, there is a series at stake, the first step for which they can take on Tuesday should they win. So far, both games have been won by the side batting second. While there hasn’t been heavy dew, conditions have slightly eased out for the side chasing, which makes the toss vital. Will it be three in three then for the chasing side?

Virat Kohli was emphatic when he said KL Rahul is one of India’s first-choice openers in T20Is. Now with two failures behind him and a resting Rohit Sharma ready to come in, Rahul needs a score, even if there may not be an imminent threat to his place. However, it is undeniable that the competition at the top of the order is stifling, with Ishan Kishan becoming the latest entrant into the roulette. Rahul has been in two bubbles across the last five months. He didn’t play the Australia Tests; wasn’t chosen for the England Tests either. Would it have made better sense for the management to have rested him or even just allowed him some match-time for Karnataka at the Vijay Hazare Trophy? Answers we may not have for now, but either way, he’ll need to find form quickly.

Moeen Ali had an excellent second Test before flying home to elicit the rest-rotation debate. He’s now back after two weeks at home, but couldn’t get a look in for the first two matches. Ali is no stranger to Indian conditions, having toured here twice earlier apart from having had a full IPL season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the surface likely to offer more turn and India potentially having two left-hand batsmen – Kishan and Rishabh Pant – in the top five, Morgan could be tempted to bank on Ali’s offspin in addition to the batting depth he offers.

Kohli said at the toss of the series opener that Rohit Sharma was rested for the first two games, so he might slot in on Tuesday, for Rahul. Mark Wood missed the second T20I with a bruised heel, but Morgan said the injury was “not a big worry”. “Hopefully he’ll be available for the game in two days’ time, but if not, the fourth match,” Morgan said on Sunday hoping for Wood’s return. Given the surface – and red soil instead of black soil – Morgan expects spin to play a big part, which could pave way for Ali’s inclusion at the expense of Tom Curran. If Wood is fit, they may have to leave out Chris Jordan as well.

Squads:

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

England (probable): 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Eoin Morgan (capt), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood/Chris Jordan.