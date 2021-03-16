Hafeez for provision of basic commodities at fair prices

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has reiterated the government’s commitment to provide maximum relief to the general public through provision of basic commodities at fair prices.

The finance minister said this while chairing the weekly meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday.

The NPMC reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, sugar, tomatoes, vegetable ghee, chicken and eggs during the last week. The weekly SPI recorded a decrease of 0.57 percent wherein prices of 07 basic items registered a decline and 18 commodities remained stable.

The overall release position of wheat was reviewed during the meeting. The committee directed secretary national food security and research to hold a meeting with chief ministers of all provinces to keep a check on the prices of wheat flour to avoid any artificial price hike.

The finance minister directed to ensure smooth supply of wheat at affordable prices across the country. The Ministry of Industries and Production updated the committee that the sugarcane crushing season has ended. The overall production is higher as compared to the last year. The finance minister directed provincial governments and other stakeholders to provide estimates regarding additional demand for sugar to the Ministry of Industries & Production for effective planning during the current year.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar apprised that the ministry is already working on various measures for provision of ghee/oil at reasonable price. Moreover, the Utility Stores Corporation would ensure availability of ghee at a subsidised price under the Ramazan Relief Package through its chain of outlets during the holy month. The finance minister appreciated the provision of basic items by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at subsidised rates and directed MD USC to ensure availability of essential items at respective outlets across the country.