Crude oil prices fall over 1.5pc

Global prices for crude oil went down by over one-and-a-half percent on Monday . At 1453 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, was trading at $68.16 a barrel after losing 1.53 percent.

The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 1.63 percent to reach $64.54 a barrel. The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $67.39 a barrel after gaining 2.73 percent, Arab Light was available at $68.90 a barrel after an increase of 0.85 percent while price of Russian Urals remained unchanged at $42.22 a barrel.

According to experts, “Assuming vaccination programmes are successful, we expect pent-up demand for gasoline to be released this summer during the US and European driving season.” They said the fundamentals for summer gasoline is the most bullish in nearly a decade. “We think this will support the entire oil complex this summer and beyond,” they further said.

Oil production across American shale patches next year is expected to climb to the highest annual rate since 2019, according to a government report.