Bitcoin slips to $56,517 as major cryptocurrencies fall

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, shed 5.95 percent on Monday to fall to $56,517. With this decrease, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1,054 billion. During the last seven days, the BTC has gained 11.05 percent. Likewise, Ethereum (ETH) shed 4.44 percent to reach $1,788. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $205 billion. Likewise, Litecoin (LTC) price shed 6.27 percent to reach $205. The market capitalisation of LTC stands at $13.7 billion after this decrease. However, the price of Tether (USDT) gained 0.13 percent to reach $1. With this increase, the market capitalisation of the USTD has reached $38.5 billion.













