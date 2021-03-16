10gm gold price increases to Rs87,000

Gold futures price went down around 0.15 percent in the international market on Monday. The price of yellow metal in the country, however, witnessed an increase as the overall impact remained positive if compared with the closing price of gold on Friday last in the international market and the local market. The price of 10 grams yellow metal surged to Rs87,000 with an increase of Rs800. The closing price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs86,200 on Friday last. Meanwhile, gold price in the international spot market went down and it was available at $1,726.9 an ounce at 1551 hours GMT after shedding $2 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Friday last.













