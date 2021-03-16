Circular debt management plan gets CCoE’s nod

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) has approved the Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP) 2021 to ensure effective management of the rising debt.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the CCOE meeting on Monday. The meeting discussed the summary of the comprehensive Circular Debt Management Plan which covers the three-year period from the Fiscal Year 2020-21 to FY2022-23 and describes the mechanisms and initiatives to address the issue and suggests an action plan to control the flow of circular debt with a monitoring matrix.

The committee also discussed the need for fast-tracking action for implementation of Renewable Energy Policy approved by the government. The committee directed the Ministry of Energy to expedite action for the auction of renewable energy projects to ensure greater use of renewable energy resources.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to PM on Power Revenue, and officials of various Ministries/Divisions.

Earlier on Thursday last, the Power Division presented the latest circular debt status and comprehensive Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP) 2021, which covers the three-year period from FY 2020-21 to FY 2022-23 and describes the mechanisms and initiatives to address the issue, and suggests an action plan to control the flow of circular debt with a monitoring matrix system.

The committee appreciated the efforts of the Power Division for regular monitoring of circular debt situation and for devising the plan to take it.