Rangers official martyred, five injured in Karachi attack

Attacks on security personnel continue in the country as a Rangers official was martyred and five other people got injured as a result of a blast reported near Orangi Town area on Monday.

According to police, the blast took place near a Rangers vehicle that was parked in the Mominabad area of Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The Sindh Rangers personnel were discharging their duties and were busy snap checking at the Mominabad neighbourhood of Karachi when a blast occurred near Rangers vehicle, said police.

Two Rangers officials and three other people who were present at the site were injured in the blast. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid, according to rescue sources.

Following the incident, Rangers and police personnel arrived at the site of the blast and cordoned off the area.

SSP West Karachi, who arrived at the site after the blast, said that pieces of evidence collected from the crime scene show that the blast reportedly occurred in a motorcycle with explosive material installed in it. He said that the main target of terrorists was a Ranger’s vehicle, adding that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and others have condemned the attack on the Rangers vehicle.

Chief Minister Murad and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while taking notice of the incident have sought a detailed inquiry report from the IG Karachi.

Earlier, attacks on security personnel were reported from Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on March 8 warned that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is reorganising in Pakistan, adding, “There are threats in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.”