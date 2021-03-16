AC court adjourns reference against Zardari till March 24

Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned a hearing on Thatha Water Supply scheme reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till March 24.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the case without further proceeding due to lawyers’ strike. The court summoned the NAB witnesses including Zulifqar Gopang and Kaleem Shahzad again on the next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

The same court adjourned hearing till April 12, on graft reference pertaining to workers welfare funds against accused Iftikhar Raheem and others. The court asked the NAB to file supplementary reference till next date.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court (AC) also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former secretary Farooq Awan in Universal Services Funds graft reference on continuous disappearance. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Farooq Awan and others.

The accused Farooq Awand didn’t appear again before the court to which the judge issued non-bailable warrants against him. The court, however, granted one-day exemption from hearing to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on his lawyer’s request. The hearing of the case then adjourned till March 30.

It may be mentioned here that Gilani had been named as accused in reference pertaining to misuse of powers in grant of advertising campaign contract of Universal Services Funds.

In another hearing, the Accountability Court also granted time to NAB to file supplementary reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Karkay Rental Power case. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case moved by NAB against the former prime minister and others.

During the hearing, NAB official requested the court to grant more time to file supplementary reference in the case. At this, the court adjourned the case till April 6, and asked the anti graft body to file it till next date so that the trial could be proceeded.