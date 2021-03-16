Maryam backing policy of attacking institutions, individuals: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that by supporting a recent statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Javaid Latif against the country, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has again proved that this anti-state narrative is the policy of the party.

In a statement on Monday, Dr Firdous reacting sharply to the statement of Maryam for pressurising the institutions, said the patriotic Pakistanis can go to any length to give a befitting reply to this blistering tirade against Pakistan and added that they will not allow anyone to speak against the country. She emphasised that Maryam is sponsoring a policy of attacking institutions and individuals.

“The PML-N is not a party representing the legacy of founding fathers but is led by a corrupt cabal espousing the agenda of Hindu fascist Modi through Jatti Umrah pygmies,” she alleged. She said that courts do not grant bail to criminals to indulge in questionable behaviour as bails are cancelled due to unlawful behaviour of the criminals.

“Maryam believes that she is above the law but she should remember that she is the daughter of a convicted criminal who is involved in heinous crimes of corruption and money laundering,” she said. Maryam is upset as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has politically deceived her and she is unable to decide about the future course of action, she claimed.

Firdous said the PDM is badly defeated by PTI in the Senate election and the days of Maryam are numbered when Hamza announced to manage the Daska by-election. She said that Jatti Umrah is witnessing the worst battle for grabbing political heritage as the London absconder and Shehbaz Sharif are at loggerheads with each other. She said that PML-N is facing a faction of it in the Daska by-election while Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal are benefiting from the skirmish in PML-N. Both Bilawal and Maryam also kicked out Fazlur Rehman, she claimed.

The SACM challenged the PDM to immediately start their long march, saying that they will get nothing. The PML-N has always conspired against the institutions and one can easily understand why Maryam is supporting the anti-Pakistan narrative of Mian Javaid Latif.

The special assistant said the Punjab government has started giving easy loans under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme and initially, 400 applicants are given Rs180 million as a loan. Under the scheme, the applicants can apply for a loan ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs10 million for setting up their businesses. The men, women and transgender community can also benefit from this scheme, she added.

She emphasised that this is a milestone initiative of the government to overcome unemployment by creating business opportunities for the needy. She maintained that public-friendly policies of the PTI government are benefitting the needy while rendering the opposition politically-unemployed.

The special assistant strongly condemned the act of throwing eggs and ink at Shahbaz Gill, adding that hooliganism and attacking political opponents is the policy of the PML-N.