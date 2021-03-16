PDM divided over choice of opposition leader in Senate

After losing the two prime slots of chairman and deputy chairman in the Senate, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is facing some infighting over the choice of opposition leader of the upper house.

According to the sources privy to developments in the opposition alliance, after the success of Yousaf Raza Gilani in securing his Senate seat from Islamabad, it was agreed that he would be made Chairman, Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri (JUI-F) would be made deputy and leader of opposition would be from PML-N. However in the given circumstances PML-N has said that it will not step back from the opposition leader’s seat even though PPP has more senators in the PDM.

“The PML-N in so many words has conveyed to the PDM leadership that according to the agreed formula the leader of opposition seat will remain with it,” sources said.

According to the sources the PML-N is confident that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will also back its candidate.

The sources said that with other thorny issues such as the upcoming long march, the matter of the sit-in, and resignations, which will be discussed in the PDM leaders’ meeting today (Tuesday), the issue of who gets the leader of opposition slot in the Senate will also be brought up.