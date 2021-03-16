55pc of Covid-19 deaths reported from Punjab: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has revealed that deaths in Punjab due to the coronavirus form 55 percent of the national Covid-19 mortality rate.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday. The meeting expressed concern over the rising Covid-19 positivity ratio.

The NCOC has advised the provincial administrations to take strict actions on violations of Covid-19 related SOPs. The meeting asked the provinces to ensure that SOPs in transport, hotels and other places are strictly followed, otherwise, strict actions resulting in the closure of the tourism sector may also be considered.

The meeting also emphasised the need for ensuring vaccination of senior citizens as the majority of mortality cases belong to the senior group. The forum appreciated the provinces for taking prudent actions for disease control through high impact interventions.

The country recorded 2,253 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 607,453. According to the NCOC, the country’s death toll climbed to 13,537 after 29 people succumbed to the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Most deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by KP.

Meanwhile, 1,307 patients recovered from the deadly disease in a day taking the total recoveries to 571, 878. According to the NCOC, total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 22,038.

The highest number of ventilators occupied in the country was found to be in Islamabad with 38 percent occupancy, followed by Lahore at 34 percent, Multan at 28 percent and Peshawar at 23 percent.

The NCOC further reported that the highest number of oxygen bed occupancy in the country was in Gujrat at 59 percent, followed by Peshawar at 45 percent, Islamabad at 36 percent and Lahore at 30 percent.

About 44,061 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 8,036 were conducted in Sindh; 22,916 in Punjab; 6,931 in KP; 4,773 in Islamabad; 483 in Balochistan; 312 in GB and 610 tests were conducted in AJK.

Out of the 13,537 total reported deaths, there had been about 4,458 deaths in Sindh, 5,769 in Punjab, 2,159 in KP and 526 in Islamabad. About 202 deaths were reported in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 320 in AJK.

The NCOC also reported that a total of 9,529,763 tests have been conducted since the outbreak of the virus. There are about 631 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities with 2,329 patients admitted across the country, it added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab administration has imposed smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. The secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab has announced smart lockdown in 15 hot spots in Rawalpindi, 13 in Lahore and six areas of Sialkot.