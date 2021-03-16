Solid evidence of money laundering available against mighty: NAB Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the bureau has solid evidence of big fish’s money laundering worth billions of rupees. In a statement, he said concrete evidence of billions of rupee money laundering were available. The chairman NAB vowed to take the ongoing flour and sugar scam investigations into logical conclusion as per law. Some 1,230 corruption references were currently under trial in different Accountability Courts. Quaid -e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, father of the nation in his Address to Constituent Assembly had identified bribery and nepotism as the main curses. There is a difference between white collar crimes and in street crimes. NAB is committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases. He said NAB had deposited Rs 714 billion since its inception which was being termed as a great achievement. NAB has constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. The CIT has the services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of monetary and land revenue department.













