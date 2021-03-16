PM meets Shibli to discuss govt’s performance

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz here on Monday to discuss the matters related to the performance of the government. The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Rauf Hassan, Senator Faisal Javed and Yousaf Baig Mirza. The prime minister exchanged views on ways to highlight the measures of his government regarding welfare and well-being of the public. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Imran khan also held a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, and said their election on the top slots in upper house of the parliament was a matter of pride for the people of their areas. The PM said the elections of leaders from Balochistan and merged tribal districts as Senate chairman and deputy chairman respectively, will help strengthen the federation. The prime minister also hoped that the Senate chairman would continue rendering his services efficiently in his second tenure too, just like his previous term. He also expressed good wishes for both the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.













