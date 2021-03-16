Sindh tightens Covid-19 restrictions for one month

The Sindh government on Monday announced to impose smart lockdown in disease hotspots across the province for one month in an effort to restrict the spread of Covid-19 cases.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, “There will be a smart lockdown as per earlier decision based on disease hotspot as deemed appropriate by commissioners and deputy commissioners under Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014.” The notification added all commercial business timings such as markets, shopping malls, marriage halls, would be from 6am to 10pm except essential services medical stores, clinics, hospitals as well as petrol pumps, bakeries and milk shops.

There would be no indoor dining at the restaurants and only outdoor dining and takeaway would be allowed, the notification read. All amusement parks would be closed by 6:00pm whereas all indoor facilities such as gyms, cinemas, theatres and shrines would also be closed. No indoor weddings would be allowed. Only outdoor gatherings /weddings would be allowed only in open spaces with a maximum limit of 300 individuals with defined SOPs

Marques with defined modification for ventilations whereas no buffet service is allowed, the notification added. Work from the home policy would be implemented whereas 50 percent staff in attendance would be allowed in all public and private offices.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Monday that educational institutions will not be closed during the smart lockdown across the province.

Ghani, while talking to a private news channel, said that the educational institutions will not be closed after the imposition of smart lockdown. He added that the authorities have taken actions just after the emergence of Covid-19 cases in education centres. During the second wave of the coronavirus, 141 schools and four colleges had been closed due to Covid-19 cases. However, the government will re-issue instructions to the administrations for strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Ghani. The minister warned that the education centre will be immediately sealed even if a single coronavirus case is reported from there. He clarified that the Sindh government has not yet taken any decision to shut educational institutions.