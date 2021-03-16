Reforms necessary to steer railways out of deficit: PM

Prime-Minister-Imran-Khan1583573560-01600063764-0Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that uninterrupted reforms process in railways is very imperative to steer it out of deficit.

The Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting on the ongoing reforms process in Pakistan Railways, progress in Karachi Circular Railway Project and Prime Minister’s Railway Green Initiative on Monday.

The Prime Minister said that an improved railway system would not only provide better transportation facilities to the people but will also help in resolving transport related issues and improving the economy.

The meeting was informed that a plan is under process to construct a special freight corridor for freight vehicles parallel to the Lahore-Karachi railway track through which Pipri will be connected to Karachi Port Trust to address the transport related problems of Karachi city.

Referring to the Karachi Circular Railway project, it was informed that Pakistan Railways has developed a model on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis which will ensure improved service to the passengers. It was informed that a detailed reform program is underway to overcome the losses in the institute.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress of ML-1 project. It was also given a detailed briefing on land identified for planting trees along a 221 km long track where trees will be planted.

The meeting was attended by Railway Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Federal Secretaries and senior officers.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

The Prime Minister felicitated them on their election as the chairman and the deputy chairman of the Senate. He said that leading the upper house by representatives from Balochistan and erstwhile tribal areas is an honour for the people who have been ignored in the past, and now their election will further strengthen the federation.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the chairman of the Senate, in his second term, would continue discharging his responsibilities in the upper house in the same manner in which he had performed his duties in the past.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak was also present during the meeting.