Olive plantation to help address climate change, raise exports: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that olive plantation will help address climate change and increase exports of the country.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the launching ceremony of an olive plantation campaign, as part of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, in Nowshera district on Monday.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan spends a lot on import of edible oil that can be reduced with the production of olive oil locally by planting olive trees particularly on western bank of the Sindh River. He said that food security is a serious challenge for Pakistan as the country imports sugar, wheat, oil and ghee. He further said that a fast growing population adds to this challenge.

Highlighting Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, the Prime Minister urged the youth to participate in plantation campaigns in their areas. According to the Premier, climate change has turned into a major challenge today. “The second biggest challenge is to increase the foreign exchange reserves, while the third is creating employment opportunities,” he added.

“Pakistan is one of the 10 countries battling severe effects of climate change. The purpose of planting 10 billion trees is to safeguard future generations,” the Premier observed.

He said the production of olive oil can also generate news jobs and flourish businesses in the country. The Prime Minister said, “The primary objective of the PTI government’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project is to safeguard our generations from the effects of climate change.”

He asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to use the Miyawaki method of plantation in Peshawar to tackle the growing issue of pollution in the city. He said that the government is including fruit trees in the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, which will create new employment opportunities. He said areas will be divided in different zones scientifically to plant specific fruit trees.

The PM recalled that the country was faced with the challenge of the biggest debt in its history when his government came into power. He noted that the country’s exports had increased while imports had decreased.

The Premier was accompanied at the inaugural by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other provincial high-ups.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s environmental policies are garnering global recognition. He said this while sharing a video of the World Economic Forum (WEF), summarising Pakistan’s green policies, on his Twitter. “Globally PTI’s environment policies are being recognised esp our green recovery programme from the Covid 19 pandemic and our Climate action plan,” the Prime Minister said in his tweet.

The WEF video detailed three ways through which Pakistan aims to build a greener future. The country has “pledged to source 60% of energy from renewables by 2030. It has cancelled coal projects, replacing them with hydroelectric power,” the video stated.

The video went on to highlight Pakistan’s creation of over 85,000 green jobs, “from plant care to the protection of forests. It’s training 5,000 young people to be nature guardians.” The WEF clip added that the Government of Pakistan was also investing on creating green spaces.