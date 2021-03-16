IG Punjab aims to transform police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani said on Monday that his mission is to transform the Punjab Police from a force to a helping service, and to make it easier for the citizens to access the police.

The police chief expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on police reforms at the Central Police Office here today. The meeting discussed ongoing measures for further improvement in public service delivery and departmental affairs.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Headquarters Shahzada Sultan, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, AIG Operations Syed Zeeshan Raza and trainee officers Muhammad Maarij Jalil and Nabeel Ahmad on study tour of Central Police Office along with other officers.

During the meeting IGP said all available resources must be utilized as a priority including efficient use of modern technology, and steps shall be taken on a regular basis for police reforms. He further said that various mobile apps and programs have been launched with efficient use of modern information technology to improve police service delivery including driving license renewal, tenancy registration, employee and foreigner registration App, Women safety, Tourist facilitation App, Police Service Center and Rasta App.

He said these applications have not only made the process of public service delivery more fast track but have allowed citizens to save their valuable time and capital by availing these facilities from their mobile phones by sitting at their homes.

He further said that further steps should be taken for the solution of the problems of the citizens for which no funds or resources are required should be given priority in order to provide facilities to the people.

He further said that changing attitudes during public dealings should be made part of a police motto and the reasons for unnecessary delays in registration of FIRs must be removed immediately and added that those responsible should be held accountable and departmental and legal action should be taken against them without any delay.

IGP said legal action should be taken against those who made false applications under section 182 and planning should be done to deploy Victim Support Officers in all police stations to assist and facilitate the citizens. These Victim Support Officers will immediately receive the request of any citizen coming to the police station, assist and guide them in all stages and will be responsible for ensuring prompt resolution of the problem. He further said that the general image of the police can be improved only through timely measures under citizen centric policing, so special attention should be paid to monitoring and inspection, to maintain the utility of all service delivery projects with modern technology.

Talking to the officers, the IG Punjab said that the police force has to carry out its own reforms and the supervisory officers have to play a key role in this regard. He further said that immediate steps should be taken to address the problems faced by the citizens with good manners, sincerity and high professionalism, while providing services to the citizens visiting police stations, check posts and other police offices in a courteous manner.

He further said that in order to enhance the capacity of the police force, special attention should be given to training and refresher courses based on modern modules so that the process of providing services and protection to the citizens under the principles of smart and community policing could be improved.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and DIG IT Waqas Nazir also briefed IG Punjab about the performance of various projects and the steps being taken for their up gradation.