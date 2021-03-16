Sindh Info Minister condemns ink attack on Shahbaz Gill

Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has strongly condemned the incident of throwing ink and eggs on Shahbaz Gill in the premises of Lahore High Court, and said that there is no room for such attitudes in politics.

In a press statement, the Provincial Minister added that though Shahbaz Gul was our political opponent, such incidents could not be encouraged. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was a glimpse of but political culture promoted by Khan sahab in the country.

He said that they had kept advising Khan Sahib not to go beyond the limits, but no attention was paid to it. He further said that the incident of throwing ink and eggs on Shahbaz Gill was the result of PTI’s training to its people who regularly make personal attacks on the leadership of political opponents.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah again advised Khan Sahab to discourage personal attacks and violent attitudes in politics. “Pakistan is most important. If such attitudes continue, no one will be safe,” the Minister Information added.