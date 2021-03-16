Rashid reaches Doha to attend Milipol exhibition, promote trade ties

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has reached Qatar to represent Pakistan at the three-day 13th International Event for Homeland Security and Civil Defence Milipol, Qatar, 2021 that began in Doha on Monday. The minister will also speak at the international expo and visit the Pakistan stall there. He will also meet the prime minister of Qatar and hold delegation level talks to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will hold talks to promote trade relations between the two countries and also discuss an increase in export of Pakistan manpower to Qatar. He will hand over a special letter of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to the emir of Qatar. International leaders and officials will also participate in the seminar to lay out pathways to a safer world. It is a three-day event which takes place every two years.













