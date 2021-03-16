Qaiser, Awan agree to form committee for constitutional, electoral reforms

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan have agreed to constitute a committee for constitutional and electoral reforms.

This understanding was developed on Monday when the advisor called on the speaker. The committee will be headed by the speaker National Assembly. Both the treasury and opposition benches will be given equal representation in the committee.

The committee will review the legal and constitutional aspects of granting interim provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan. The committee will revisit the electoral reforms bill.

Both the advisor and the speaker held a detailed discussion on expediting the legislation process in the parliament.

Asad Qaiser said that it is imperative to address the questions raised on the Senate elections. He said that electoral reforms are the need of the hour. He said the government and the opposition parties should address the matters of public importance through legislation. He said there is a need to look forward whilst forgetting the past.

He said the Parliament was fulfilling its responsibility with regard to stop the spread of Covid-19 and stressed the need of joint efforts of the treasury and opposition benches in this regard. “Its time that the government and opposition should get united with putting aside their differences and politics in the fight against the coronavirus,” he said.

Dr Babar Awan said the government believes in upholding the constitution and rule of law and wants pro-people legislation for providing them relief.