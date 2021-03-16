President, first lady vaccinated against Covid-19

President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi received shots of Covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday.

According to details, the President and his wife visited the Tarlai vaccination centre in Islamabad where they were administered the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said the vaccine is being administered to senior citizens in Pakistan as per age categories. He said, “I got myself registered on the Helpline 1166 and got the shots as per my turn.” He said the government has introduced an easy and the best mechanism to avoid long queues.

President Alvi said that influential across the globe by-passed the regulations to get vaccinated against the virus; however, in Pakistan, it is ensured that everyone gets the jab on their turn. He lauded the government for devising a transparent process in this regard.

The President advised to continue precautionary measures even after the vaccination. He said in the wake of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the people should continue wearing face masks, frequent hand washing, and maintaining social distancing. He further said that the policy to impose smart lockdown in the country helped in averting economic losses.