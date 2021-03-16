People in fifties to be registered for vaccination next week: Asad

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the third wave of coronavirus is more lethal as compared to previous as its mortality rate is also higher.

Talking to a private news channel, Asad Umar, who also heads National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said the vaccination registration for people aged 50 or above would open in the coming 10 days.

The minister said those who are 60 or above must get registered their names for vaccination because coronavirus can hit them easily. He said the government has placed an order for Covid-19 vaccine to a company for 30 million people of the country and the first batch of vaccine would be received during the current month or next.