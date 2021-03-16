COAS advises troops to stay focused in professional pursuits

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has advised troops to stay focused in their professional pursuits as professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges. According to a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief said this during his visit to Lahore Corps on Monday. Interacting with the troops during his visit, the Chief of Army Staff also urged the troops to keep abreast with changing nature of threat to meet any kind of challenges. He appreciated troops for their professionalism and high training standards, said the ISPR. The Army Chief was briefed about operational preparedness of the formation. He also witnessed small arms firing. Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz accompanied General Bajwa during the visit. Earlier on March 5, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the field training area in Cholistan Desert where he was briefed on exercise Zarb-e-Hadeed. The Army Chief was briefed about the modalities of two-week-long Corps level exercise Zarb e Hadeed.













