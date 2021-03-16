KP Govt imposes coronavirus smart lockdown across the province

In the light of the decision of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday issued a notification pertaining to lockdown measures across the province.

According to the notification the government has imposed measures on different businesses in seven districts of the province, with immediate effects, and has only allowed 50 percent staff at public and private offices.

The notification states that all business activities would be closed after 8pm in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Malakand and Swat, however medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol pumps, bakeries, dairy shops, meat, fruit and vegetable shops, printing press, postal and courier series, workshops of agricultural machinery, oil depot, LPG outlet and filling plants would be exempted from the measures.

Similarly, all Wedding halls, community centres, markets would be closed across the province, but events at open places with not more than 300 persons would be allowed. The restaurants would only be allowed takeaway and dining would strictly be prohibited. Use of masks would be mandatory for every individual. .

All parks would be closed after 6pm while shrines, cinemas, sport activities would remain permanently closed till further order while industrial activities would be exempted from these sanctions. The District administration and police would ensure strict implementation of the corona SOPs and people would be urged to cooperate in curbing the spread of corona infection.

It said that KP Health Task Force would hold a review meeting on March 16 to recommend further action while keeping in view the current wave of corona infection. The violators of Corona SOPs would be dealt strictly under the law, it warned.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed concern on the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the province, and appealed to the general public to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He has also urged upon the business community to cooperate with government and administration with regard to the implementation of Corona SoPs in markets and other business points. In a statement issued here, the chief minister has termed the current wave of Covid-19 as of more serious nature and said that the government was taking all necessary measures to prevent its further spread.