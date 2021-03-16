Govt increases kerosene, light diesel oil prices for March

The federal government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and high speed diesel will remain unchanged for the second fortnight of March.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the government has been absorbing the upward price fluctuation in the international market in order to provide maximum relief to the end consumers. Despite very limited fiscal space, the government has decided that the prices of MS (Petrol) and High Speed Diesel (HSD) will remain the same.

However, as no petroleum levy (PL) is being charged on kerosene oil and light diesel oil, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil have been marginally increased by Rs3.42/litre and Rs2.19/litre respectively due to significant rise in the international prices of Petroleum Products.

According to the ministry, the new price of kerosene oil for the month of March will be Rs83.61 per litre, while the new price of light diesel oil, after the increase, has been set at Rs81.42 per litre, the finance minister said.

As for the price of petrol, it will remain unchanged at Rs111.90 per litre like last month. Similarly, the price of diesel will also remain unchanged at Rs116.8 per litre. The new prices, according to the finance ministry, will come into effect from Tuesday, March 16, 2021.