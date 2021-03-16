Since taking office, Punjab’s chief minister has been busy firefighting cynicism. Cynicism about his incompetence. About his bad governance policies. About him not being able to stay the day.

Some of this bad press might have made its way to CM Buzdar’s ears once again because he is on his famous suspension spree. His cross-province travels took him to Southern Punjab districts this time where he showed the door to as many as 4 public officials. Another 12 were given warning suspensions.

The recent sacking streak finds Buzdar behind the wheel trying perhaps to emerge a stronger chief administrator. There have been innumerable media campaigns against him. Adding to his pain are constant comparisons with his hyperactive predecessor. Shuffling of the seats is probably the southern Sardar’s solution–the jury is still out on its effectiveness–to his critics who are busy calling him out as a failure.

However, this constant use of his office to squeeze bureaucrats has become the hallmark of the Buzdar brand. Now and then, he suspends an odd official here and a random bureaucrat here. At least five Inspector-Generals of Punjab Police have been changed in the last two years. Renowned Infrastructure Chief Secretary Tahir Khurshid, Local Government Secretary Dr Ahmad Qazi on top of Chief Secretary Maj Azam Khan’s rumour-mill-churning removal were among the most notable of high-level transfers. The bureaucratic circles are now abuzz with a growing tussle between the Buzdar administration and Maj Khan’s replacement, Jawwad Malik. If true, this could indicate a quite serious problem at hand. Why does the otherwise humble Rajanpur Sardar find himself at loggerheads with every new face that appears on the bureaucratic arena? Surely, there must be a piece missing from this puzzle. This is not to soft-peddle his troubles with Punjab’s civil service. Though the institution was once known for competence and highly energetic management of day-to-day administration of the country’s heartland, what Buzdar has inherited are the last vestiges–that too, fast evaporating–of this deadening glory. The present team is known for its adamant refusal to stick its neck out for anything or anyone. Amid such a pressing state of affairs, he is trapped in a vicious spiral of mockery. The more he is criticised for not having control over the affairs of the domain he lords over, more harder he tries to shatter his “ambition-less” image.

Still, this crusade to win over early departure speculations would have been more fruitful had Wasim Akram Plus tried his hand at changing the ground realities of Punjab. There remains no doubt about serious troubles brewing right underneath his nose. One tangible solution could be focusing on the welfare of the masses. There have been signs of visible decline all across the province (stalled development projects, the rekindled Covid emergency, skyrocketing sugar and poultry prices). With another lockdown being shoved down businesses in major cities, Buzdar’s worries are about to get much, much worse. Then again, the longstanding police reforms and education revolution continue to stare him in the face. There can be no better time for never-before-seen progress through service-delivery and efficient reforms. Let’s hope the star opener finally gives the shining performance his captain has been waiting too, too long for! *