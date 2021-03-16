The rise of bitcoin

Only recently, the rise of the world’s first cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was slammed as a fraud (by famed economist Nouriel Roubini); “rat poison squared” (by Warren Buffet) and “only fit for use by drug dealers, murderers and people in North Korea” (by JP Morgan CEO). But as the criticism grew louder, those believing in its potential kept striding in a rollercoaster ride. Defying all demise predictions of its naysayers, today, Bitcoin has reached a record high of $59, 755 (over two per cent higher than last year).

After suffering from a value wipeout in 2018, its demand is now stronger than ever before. Adding more credence are established banks pitching its value against gold as a safe-haven asset. What a journey!

Only 12 years after a cryptocurrency experiment made headlines as yet another dalliance of the eccentric, it has captivated the attention of all–from developers to investors; bankers to scientists and even the common man. And why would it not? Simply put, Bitcoin is for money, what email was for the internet, or what the internet was for information. A fully peer-to-peer electronic cash system that relies on cryptography instead of any central authority. Eureka!

Unlike regular money, bitcoin is produced by miners racing to solve numbers and computing puzzles. The overwhelmingly short supply of 21 million adds a gold badge to its appeal. With its stunning performance (40 per cent gain in January) and investment by giants like Tesla Square Mastercard, the phoenix is all set to rise even further. Unprecedented volatility; highly concentrated ownership (two per cent anonymous accounts control 95 per cent supply) and the newly-found interest by renowned bulls are all part of something new and exciting. Bitcoin is still going strong, but no one can predict how it would fare tomorrow. The new dollar or digital gold or on its way to zero? We’ll just have to wait and see!

As an ever-increasing number of firms are expressing interest in adopting cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment, a revolution is bound to follow suit. But Pakistan is not yet ready for this frenzy. A 2018 statement by the State Bank of Pakistan debunked the use of all virtual currencies as legal tender nationwide. There is a similar blanket ban in six other countries including Bangladesh and Nepal. Banks in developed countries like Canada and China are holding tighter restrictions on the operations of cryptocurrency accounts. Finance experts are of the view that legalising Bitcoin would not be in Pakistan’s favour due to the difficulties involved in tracking individual transactions. There are also rumours of such trading–in dollars–distorting the foreign market exchange of Pakistan. The state bank would have to upgrade its infrastructure to keep an eye on the laundering of digital currencies. Sooner or later, we would have to become a part of this unique race. Closer to home, crypto aficionados claim that if Pakistan uses the excess energy being produced (PM’s Power Advisor Tabish Gauhar claims there’s 50 per cent more capacity) for bitcoin mining, it can generate $35 billion worth of Bitcoin per year. Some may say that the country might even pay off its external debt in two years. Let’s mine Bitcoin! *