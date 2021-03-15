Cambridge kids George, Charlotte and Louis remember ‘Granny Diana’

The Kensington royals – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton – are making sure their children learn about their grandmother, the late Princess of Wales, Diana and remember her, even if they have not been able to meet her in this lifetime. On the occasion of Mother’s Day in the UK this year, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis honoured their late grandmother by hand-crafting some cards, which had sweet messages inside.

In a post shared by the official Instagram page for the Cambridge royals, the caption read: “Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.”

As such, the letter from George – the oldest of Cambridge kids – read, “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always” He also made an idyllic landscape of mountains, a clear-blue sky, the sun shining down, lush green trees and birds flying.

On her card, Charlotte drew a huge heart, which contained many colours inside of it, along with a note: “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte.” Louis, the youngest of three, could not write a message, but his card contained a painted heart with some animal stickers.

The royals mentioned in the caption that they understand “Mother’s Day will be different once again” this year, and that “many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again”.

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day ??,” the caption read.

Princess Diana – the mother of Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry – died tragically in a car accident when William was only 15 years old, and Harry was 12.

The post comes as the royal family deals with rifts and some accusations levelled by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, who left – what they described – a toxic environment, for the sake of their mental health, and to keep away from the noxious UK tabloid culture.