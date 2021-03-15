Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta meets Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas

Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta met Hungarian Ambassador Agnes Fazekas in his office. Agnes Fazekas along with the delegation that includes four expert painters praised the workings of Punjab Tourism Department for their active participation in tourism of the province. He also acknowledged the Tourism Department and Archaeology Directorate for allowing Hungarian experts to preserve 10 paintings of August Schofett which is currently placed in Sikh Gallery at the Lahore Fort under Archaeology Directorate. While speaking at the event, he also lauded the efforts of Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta for his continuous effort to create initiative to enhance tourism in Punjab. During the session, the Secretary Tourism Bhutta also assured the experts for massive facilitation and welcomed them in the City of Lahore. The Director Archaeology also acknowledged the Excellency and Government of Hungary for their support in preservation of the assets.













