Dhoop Ki Deewar’s first look dropped on Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir’s first anniversary

If you cannot get enough of Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s scintillating chemistry both on and off-screen; then there is a lot more in store for you.

After tying the knot in 2020, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, one of the most adorable couples in the Pakistani entertainment industry celebrated their first anniversary this year on 14th March. On this occasion, Umera Ahmed the writer of the duo’s upcoming show – Dhoop Ki Deewar, and director Haseeb Hasan congratulated the couple by posting an exclusive sneak peek video of Sajal and Ahad from the show.

Produced by Motion Content Group, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar,’ a cross border tale of love, family and loss, is an upcoming ZEE5 exclusive and a Zindagi Original web series. It is written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan

This post on Instagram invited a flood of messages by their fans as the couple was seen indulging in a romantic moment with Ahad’s character, Vishal playing the guitar for Sara, Sajal’s character from the show. Fanpages went into a frenzy over the first glimpse of Dhoop Ki Deewar and took over the internet showering tremendous love and praise for the couple. There has been a lot of buzz around Dhoop Ki Deewar and fans have always gone all out to express their admiration for the newly married couple’s first project post wedding. There is no iota of doubt that this surprise by Dhoop Ki Deewar team has definitely stirred more excitement.

Produced by Motion Content Group, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar,’ a cross border tale of love, family and loss, is an upcoming ZEE5 exclusive and a Zindagi Original web series. It is written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan.