I am single but not ready to mingle: Mehwish

Actress Mehwish Hayat has clarified that she is very much single and is happy on her own. Known for her roles in films like Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Hayat recently sat down for a candid chat on Vasay Chaudhry’s show Ghabrana Mana Hai, with actor Sheheryar Munawar also present.

Through the course of the interview, the three engaged in a fun discussion about what Munawar looks for in a girl, “Confident, funny, a good person…”

At this, Hayat took a dig at the situation, exclaiming, “But I told you I’m single but I’m not ready to mingle!”

When asked why she isn’t ready, Hayat quoted a popular saying: “There are a lot of things to do right now Aur bhi gham hain zamaney mai muhabbat ke siwa (There are more griefs in life other than love.)”

Mehwish Hayat also added that she would rather look for stronger friendships during quarantine than love.

We have to agree with Hayat on that one!

Munawar and Hayat, who have never worked on a project together, went on to share that they would love to work together. “You (Hayat) are a wonderful actor and I would be lucky if I get to work with you,” said Munawar.