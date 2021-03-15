Moammar Rana’s mother passes away

Actor Moammar Rana on Monday shared an emotional message on the death of his mother.

The veteran actor shared a memorable photo of him and his late mother on Instagram.

Moammar Rana wrote in the caption of his post that, “With a heavy heart I announce the demise of my beloved Mother after a prolonged illness”. He asked his fans to recite Surah Fateha for his mother’s departed soul and prayed that may Allah grant her the highest rank in Jannah.

He ended his heartfelt message with, “Momi loves you Hanoo.”