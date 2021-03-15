My first song was recorded with money for a college trip: Atif Aslam

Singer Atif Aslam says that he recorded his first ever song using the money given by his father for a college trip.

Regarding the beginning of his music career, Atif said that his family’s house was empty because they were moving so he started singing in the empty house.

He said that his first song ‘Aadat’ was recorded using the $50 his father gave him for a college trip.

Atif said that after its release, ‘Aadat’ became popular among the public. Since the song was audio only, people wanted to see who sang it. After that, he collected more money and recorded a music video for the song. This was the start after which he did not look back.