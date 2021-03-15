Jennifer Lopez subtly claps back at haters in new video referencing Alex Rodriguez

If one picture is worth a thousand words, Jennifer Lopez’s visual message about her and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship drama is priceless.

On Sunday, JLo took to social media to signal her thoughts on reports she’d split from A-Rod that made top headlines for half a day before the two denied them. A carefully curated video montage showcasing the singer and actress’ sexy moves, fierce attitude and major career accomplishments was posted on Jennifer’s TikTok page.

The post contained footage from her music videos and movies-including Hustlers and Selena, from her appearance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, screenshots of past social media posts that stirred controversy and yes, real media headlines about her, including one claiming she and Alex had called it quits. Although on Saturday, March 13, JLo and A-Rod issued a joint statement that read, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

“Sunday brunch playlist,” Jennifer captioned her video. “@officialsaweetie #PrettyBitchFreestyle.”

The video is set to the 2020 song “Pretty Bitch Freestyle” by Saweetie, who raps, “I’m a top-dollar bitch, but I’m far from a hoochie / Trending off a selfie / Chanel me, off the top shelf, please / Only f–k with n—as if they handsome and wealthy / Crab meat got my ass looking healthy / I ain’t worried ’bout a blog or a bitch.”

‘Sunday brunch playlist,’ Jennifer captioned her video. ‘@officialsaweetie #PrettyBitchFreestyle’

As Saweetie raps the last lyric, footage from J.Lo’s sizzling performance with Maluma at the 2020 American Music Awards, which aired on ABC last November, is shown along with several headlines. One of them was Page Six’s exclusive story that read “Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement,” which was published on Friday, March 12, and confirmed by E! News and multiple top outlets.

Another headline included in the video was TMZ’s-“A-Rod…I’M NOT SINGLE …” It had accompanied a post containing a video of Alex making his first public appearance amid the drama, which was published earlier on Sunday, just hours before J.Lo shared her montage on social media.

After the headlines are displayed briefly, the video then shows a one-second clip of J.Lo saying “You’re dumb” while demonstrating her Bronx accent in a 2020 Vanity Fair video.

Jennifer’s clip show then continues as Saweetie raps, “Speakin’ on my moves like it’s news, you a snitch / Every lie off your lips get me views, I admit / All my quarantine pics going up, I ain’t miss / Where the hustlers who ain’t stingy with the tricks? / I’m only sittin’ on the d–k if he a money-making bitch / I’ll show him I know how to throw it back if he can pitch.”

Jennifer and Alex, who retired from Major League Baseball in 2016, have been together for four years and got engaged in 2019.

Following news of their relationship drama, a source close to the couple told E! News exclusively on Saturday that while JLo and A-Rod are not calling it quits for now, “Alex is fully aware that this relationship is currently hanging by a thread” and “things have been bumpy in the relationship for the last six months.”

“Jennifer hasn’t officially called off the engagement,” the source added, “but she has no plans to walk down the aisle in the future.”