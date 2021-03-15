Chrissy calls out John Legend for not thanking her after his Grammys win

The 2021 Grammys are officially here! On Sunday night, March 14, music’s biggest and brightest stars made pop culture fans swoon with show-stopping fashion, memorable acceptance speeches and more. And while this year’s ceremony was different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean it lost its razzle-dazzle.

However, there’s one moment that happened outside of the show that has people buzzing: Chrissy Teigen calling out her husband John Legend over his Grammy win.

Ahead of the star-studded show, the singer took home the award for R&B Album of the Year for Bigger Love. Naturally, John couldn’t contain his excitement and shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album,” the 42-year-old star began his caption. “Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove, especially my big brother and executive producer @raphael_saadiq. Thank you to my entire team. We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic.”

He added, “It wasn’t an ideal situation but we made the best of it and hopefully gave the world some music that helped make their days and nights a little better. Love you all!”

While many of John’s followers cheered him on, including DJ Khaled, Miguel and more, Chrissy felt differently. Hint: Her husband forgot to shout her out.

“this motherf–ker,” the Cravings author cheekily tweeted. “helloooo?? caption!!!!”

Jokes aside, Chrissy did celebrate her husband’s win when it was announced during the pre-show.

At the time, the couple was actually cooking up a meal at home. “John, you just won R&B album of the year. How are you going to celebrate?” Chrissy raved, with John adding, “Mincing garlic!”

The power pair didn’t realize the award was going to be televised. “gasp,” Chrissy captioned her post, “john’s award is now being televised!!! all hands on deck, I am gonna get grammy glam and take pics and go to the Beverly Hills hotel like it’s there (it is nowhere).”

She added, “Update: it’s somewhere, john just didn’t have a good suit.”

Luckily, John is also nominated for Best R&B Performance, which hasn’t been announced yet. So he has plenty of time to shout out his wife and dress to the nines!