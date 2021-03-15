Prince Harry honours Princess Diana on British Mother’s Day

Just one week after his eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey about his relationship with the rest of the royal family, Prince Harry made a touching gesture to honour his late mother Princess Diana on British Mother’s Day.

According to a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, Harry-who is welcoming another child with his wife Meghan Markle later this year-arranged for flowers to be laid at the grave of Princess Diana on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire.

In his interview with Oprah, Harry spoke about how his mother’s endowment allowed him and Meghan to take a step back from their roles as senior royals last year, as they received no financial assistance from the royal family. Of the drama between him and his family, he told Oprah that Diana would feel “very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad,” adding, that “ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy.”

Diana had her own issues with the royal family, of which she married into when she wed her ex-husband and Harry’s father Prince Charles in 1981. Like Harry, she gave a sit-down interview, which detailed her experience with the royal family, speaking to journalist Martin Bashir that aired on the BBC’s Panorama in 1995. In it, she spoke of her mental health issues, difficulties in her marriage and challenges with the British press. During the Oprah interview, Harry said of his late mom, “I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process. I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”