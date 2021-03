Information Group officer, Samira Liaquat Khan has assumed the charge of Assistant Director Audit Bureau of Circulation, Lahore.

MoI&B has given an additional charge to a 17-grade officer. Samira Liaquat is from 44 CTP. She is also serving as Information Officer in PID. Previously, she has served as Asst. Director Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications. According to a recent notification, she is appointed as in-charge of ABC Lahore.