NCA Undergraduate Thesis Show 2020

LAHORE: National College of Arts has a history of producing eminent artists, designers, and art professionals who are contributing to varied walks of life. Students spend four years at the college exploring multiple mediums of expression, which culminate in the form of the degree show.

The degree show comprises of the works by the students from 8 departments i.e Fine Arts, Visual Communication Design, Product Design, Ceramic Design, Textile Design, Architecture, Film and Television, and Musicology.

Guests took a round of the show and keenly observed the artworks on display.

The works on display demand the viewer to not only see but also feel them. Visitors also commended that, institutions such as NCA have no parallel in terms of the efforts it is putting in, to bring a multifaceted streak of immensely talented artists.

Principal Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri praised the artworks and also encouraged the students who tirelessly produced brilliant works. Dr. Jafri said that the amount of toil and hard work students and faculty spend to make the thesis successful is unmatchable.

The 2020 show brought in a new batch to completion and indeed the students learn a great deal as they go through a holistic process of refinement.