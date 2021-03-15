Children Delegation meets the Governor Punjab

Lahore: A delegation of high achieving students from various schools of Lahore met with the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwarhere in the Governor House and advocated for protecting child rights. MsUzmaKardar, MPA and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming (Women Development), Punjab Assembly also attended the meeting.

The delegation apprised the Governor about the issues of early child marriage, education and physical and mental health and well-being of children in Punjab. Nawal Haider from TNS Beaconhouse School gave a presentation on child rights and handed over a petition to the Governor. Other delegationmembers included Lyba Salman, Abar e Rehmat, Sereen Yousaf, AyatAsmi, MehakGul, AnumAzher and Sameer Haider.

The Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar assured the delegation of his full support for child rights and appreciate that the children themselves were coming forward to voice their issues for the betterment of Pakistan.