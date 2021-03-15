Matches postponed after player tests positive for COVID-19 in National Women Football Championship

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has suspended group B matches of 13th National Women Football Championship after a player representing the Karachi United side tested coronavirus positive on Monday.

An official of the PFF confirmed that the management of Karachi United (KU) had notified the authority of the development.

The PFF has advised the club and teams that have come in direct or indirect contact with it to get their entire squads tested.

The federation has also announced that it will provide financial support to all concerned teams for COVID-19 tests.

“KU has been advised to get their entire squad tested. KU have played Karachi WFC and HEC, while Karachi WFC have played Sialkot City WFC in group B competitions. Therefore, all teams in first and second contact have been advised to get their squads tested,” the PFF spokesperson said.

“There will be no group B matches, at least until test results are received. The PFF will decide further action depending on the test results,” he added.

Karachi United were scheduled to play Masha United, while KWFC had to play HEC on Tuesday afternoon. The PFF spokesperson confirmed that these two matches are not going ahead as per schedule for now.