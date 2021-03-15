Pak embassy to arrange puppet show in Beijing to celebrate diplomatic relations anniversary

Pakistan Embassy in Beijing has decided to hold a puppet show on March 21 at the China Puppet Art Theatre to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

The show will be arranged by the embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, in collaboration with China Puppet Art Theatre and Rafi Peer Art Theatre. It will be held to celebrate Pakistan-China civilizational and cultural heritage through puppets and related art on World Puppetry Day.

Pakistan and China have agreed to hold over 100 events to mark the 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in a wide range of areas including the political, economic, trade, cultural and military sectors.

People from all walks of life in both countries, especially the young generation will be welcomed to take an active part to enrich the celebrations and make them more broad-based and fruitful.

A senior official informed local media on Sunday that the detailed list of the events, once confirmed, will be released as soon as possible and said, of course the commemorative activities will go far beyond the list.

Earlier on March 2, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, launched 70 years of celebrations via virtual ceremony which held simultaneously in Islamabad and Beijing.

The two countries also released a logo to mark the occasion. This event officially commenced a series of commemorative activities throughout the year. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 21, 1951.