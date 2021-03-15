Not afraid of threats and arrests, Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday, said that she is not afraid of detentions and threats following NAB’s plea against the cancellation of her bail.

During a media address at Jati Umra the PML-N leader stated the fake leadership of PTI is panicking due to rising popularity of PDM. She further added that the authorities are ready to arrest opposition leaders fearing long march.

Questioning the NAB’s plea against the cancellation of her bail she asked how the anti-graft watchdog can get the authority to analyze the statements of the witnesses.

NAB has failed to curb and eliminate corruption from the country, she insisted.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea seeking the cancellation of bail granted to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A two member bench including Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Giral will address the plea.